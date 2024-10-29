UK Government is set to take action against Russian agencies that targeted Princess Kate following her announcement of a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The disinformation network known as the Doppelganger group, which consists of six Russian agencies and individuals, has been linked to the spread of false rumors about the Princess of Wales in March.

These agencies are accused of attempting to sow discord among nations supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Foreign Office has characterized the Doppelganger group as a "vast malign online network," dedicated to creating disruption and confusion through the distribution of fake news and undermining democratic processes.

With this impending punishment, the UK Government aims to hold accountable those who exploit sensitive situations for malicious purposes, reaffirming its commitment to protect public figures from disinformation campaigns.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to undermine European support for Ukraine, stating that the Kremlin is resorting to "clumsy, ineffective efforts to try and stoke unrest."

This comes in light of recent sanctions targeting Russian agencies linked to a disinformation campaign that spread false rumors about Princess Kate following her cancer diagnosis in March.

Lammy emphasized that today's sanctions send a "clear message" to Russia: "We will not tolerate your lies and interference, and we are coming after you."

This operation was identified by security experts at Cardiff University.

In a heartfelt update, the Princess of Wales shared that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and is now focused on staying "cancer-free."

In an emotional video released by Kensington Palace in September, Kate appeared alongside Prince William and their three children to update the public on her recovery.

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed, "I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family."