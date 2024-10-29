Prince Harry makes huge sacrifice to end Meghan Markle marital woes

Prince Harry has reportedly been trying to maintain a healthy relationship with his wife Meghan Markle by giving up on a choice close to his heart.
As per Heat magazine, the Duke of Sussex might overlook his beloved sister-in-law Kate Middleton's emotional plea, in which she seemingly asked him to publicly apologise to the royal family and mark his return.
However, the former Suits actress set strict demands for her husband for the upcoming holidays as their professional separation takes a toll on her mental health.
An insider said, "This issue is bound to dominate their Thanksgiving discussions, and for Meghan, that’s unacceptable."
"To her, the holiday should be about celebrating American traditions, not pining for the life they left behind or briefly reuniting like passing ships," the source shared.
Moreover, the report stated, "Spending less time apart is something Harry will have to accept, but only to a certain extent, because he still has business the UK."
It is important to mention that Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in 2018, have been making it to the headlines about the possible tension in their marriage, especially after making solo engagements.
The source said that Meghan believes it is "crucial to have Harry at home, even more so after the strain they’ve been under lately."
Molly-Mae Hague struggles to cope with Liam Payne's tragic death
Prince Harry gets isolated from special gesture dedicated to late mother Princess Diana
'Espresso' ignites Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's duet magic
Kate Middleton's heartfelt gesture deeply touches popular actress
Travis Kelce beams in joy as he encounters with die-hard fan of his lady love Taylor Swift
Meghan Markle has nothing more important than her dreams