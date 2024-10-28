Matthew Perry’s iconic LA mansion sells for $8.5m year after death

Matthew Perry’s mansion sells for a shocking price after his tragic death

Matthew Perry, who was known for his famous character Chandler Bing in Friends, has left people devastated by his tragic death in October 2023.

As per a recent report, the iconic Los Angeles mansion where Matthew died, has been sold out after a year worth $8.5 million.

Perry’s house was known for its luxury and comfort, built with the most amazing architectural design and a view of the beautiful ocean and city.

The actor's father recently opened up about his heartbreaking death which left his family grieving every day.

He shared, "When [Matthew] suddenly died, it was incredibly shocking … anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering."

"He would like to be remembered for doing something to help people suffering from addiction," Keith added.

However, the legendary actor was found dead at his Los Angeles house, which recently sold out, in his bathtub. People believe that he might have drowned accidentally.

Fans are still mourning his death and will always keep Matthew, who was struggling with addiction and wanted to return to sobriety, in their hearts for his amazing acting skills.