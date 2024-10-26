Liam Payne did not want GF Kate Cassidy to leave him in Argentina

Kate Cassidy disclosed marriage plans with late boyfriend Liam Payne

Late singer Liam Payne wanted his girlfriend to stay in Argentina and not leave for the USA without him prior to his death.

As per the sources, Liam did not want Kate to leave him behind, but she was ready to fly back.

For the unversed, the couple travelled to Buenos Aires in the beginning of October for a holiday. Two weeks later, the social media influencer returned home while the Teardrops singer stayed in the city.

Reportedly, the decision of leaving her boyfriend alone in Argentina has left Cassidy in 'immense guilt'.

An insider revealed that, “This past week has been a nightmare for her, and she is still in a state of shock.”

“It hasn’t hit her yet. Kate and Liam had a strong relationship, and she feels immense guilt leaving Argentina early and leaving him alone.”

The source told Us that Liam and Kate’s romance was a in a good place. They did had their up and downs, but were inseparable most of the days.

“They had been rocky in the past but they were in a good place during their vacation in Argentina, despite him wanting her to stay”, disclosed an insider.

“Kate has seen Liam’s ups and downs over the last 2 years and knew he was struggling at times. She’s always been supportive and has stuck by him.”

Liam Payne’s death left Kate Cassidy in absolute bits. She even mentioned in her heartwarming tribute to the 31-year-old pop star, that they were going to get married within a year.