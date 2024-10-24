Prince Harry's 'lowest of the low' snipe at Princess Kate sparks controversy

An insider reveals that an apparent jab at Princess Kate by Prince Harry during his Netflix docuseries marked a significant low for Prince William.

In the six-part series released in December 2022, Harry and Meghan Markle dropped several bombshells about their experiences within "the Firm," targeting both Prince William and King Charles.

William was accused of "screaming and shouting," while the King faced allegations of "lying" at a high-profile summit.

Despite these accusations rolling off his back, it was the subtle digs aimed at Kate that reportedly struck a nerve with William, described as the "lowest of the low" in a new book.

Harry pointed out the temptation within the royal family to marry someone who "fits the mould," a statement that some interpreted as a direct critique of Kate's role and expectations.

The Duke took aim at the royal family dynamics, suggesting that there’s a pervasive pressure to conform when it comes to marriage.

Speaking in the first episode, he noted, "I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who fits the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with."

