Sarah Ferguson not bound to new 'security policy' unlike other royal family members

TikTok was banned from government phones last year due to security concerns

Recently, the Duchess of York made headlines by joining TikTok under the handle Sarah the Duchess (Fergie).

In her inaugural post, she shared an emotional video detailing her breast cancer journey. This marked a significant milestone, as it was the first instance of a royal family member joining the social media platform.

This development comes almost a year after Sarah, 65, was welcomed back into royal events, having joined her ex-husband at Sandringham for Christmas.

Despite the duchess’s TikTok debut, other members of the Royal Family are reportedly opting not to follow her lead, as reported by The Mail.

TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, was banned from government phones last year due to security concerns. As Head of State, King Charles adheres to government advice, meaning Buckingham Palace is unlikely to create a presence on TikTok unless there is a change in policy. Kensington Palace staff share a similar stance.

While the Royal Family seeks to connect with younger audiences and has even invited TikTok influencers to events for broader outreach, they remain active on American-owned platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

The Prince and Princess of Wales boast a substantial following, with 16.8 million followers on Instagram alone, while the main Royal Family account has 13.3 million.

It's important to note that the Duchess of York is not a formal or working royal and is therefore not bound by the same restrictions as other family members. Her spokesperson stated that she joined TikTok because "she's passionate about connecting with the next generation and amplifying their voices."

The spokesperson further explained, "The Duchess is aware that TikTok is the main means of communication for many younger people, so she wanted to be a part of it."

Before launching her TikTok account, Sarah consulted her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Her team is mindful of the digital safety concerns associated with the app and has engaged the cybersecurity firm CYPFER to enhance her online protection.