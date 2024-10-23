Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major blow in humiliating blunder

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are said to be enjoying new life in the US, have been placed below Prince Andrew on royal website in humiliating blunder.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said goodbye to the royal jobs in 2020 and relocated to the US, are "below Prince Andrew" on the official royal website, appearing at the bottom of the list.

Members of the Firm are listed on the role of the royal family webpage, with King Charles at the top. The King is followed by Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Prince William in second, third, and fourth place respectively.

Other senior royals featured include the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Each royal is given a tab except Meghan and Harry, who share a tab titled "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex". The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also have individual pages dedicated to them.

Meghan and Harry are also the only royals to have a biography visible on the homepage, which reads: "As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family."

Similarly to the other royals, Prince Andrew, who also stepped back from royal duties, has the following biography: "Find out more about the Duke of York."

Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following his controversial Newsnight interview. However, he has kept his section on the website beside Princess Alexandra.

Harry and Meghan were formerly listed above Prince Andrew and below Princess Alexandra. Their official page, which fans can still view, once featured a lengthy biography of the pair.