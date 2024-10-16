Princess Beatrice and Eugenie honored with touching words of gratitude

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s special relationship with mum Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie celebrated a special milestone with their mother, Sarah Ferguson, who marked her 65th birthday on Tuesday.

The Duchess of York expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt message, thanking everyone who sent her warm wishes.

"I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be here every day, to smell the flowers, to read and write, and to be able to see my daughters and my grandchildren," Sarah shared.

"It has been an extraordinary, full year—a year of recovery and growth—and I just feel so lucky. Thank you again to all of you who took the time to send me birthday wishes."

Princess Eugenie shared a selection of personal photos on social media. Among the images was a touching, never-before-seen picture of the Duchess of York holding hands with Eugenie’s son, Ernest Brooksbank, showcasing the close bond they share as a family.

She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma. So proud of the Granne you are, the mum you are, and the woman you are.

You’re an inspiration, and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support."