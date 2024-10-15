Meghan Markle slammed over 'gaslighting tactics' as bullying accusations resurface

Meghan Markle recently opened up to teenagers in Santa Barbara, California, about her personal experiences with online bullying at a digital wellness event.



However, her comments have drawn sharp criticism from some commentators.

During a discussion on her YouTube channel, royal expert Kinsey Schofield remarked, "Many will consider Meghan referring to herself as the most bullied person in the world while being the subject of a Buckingham Palace bullying investigation a masterclass in gaslighting."

Schofield argued that by continuing to focus on the theme of bullying, she inadvertently attracts more attention to her own allegations of mistreatment.

On October 2, the Duchess of Sussex visited Girls Inc., where she participated in an activity discussing various scenarios related to bullying.

According to the co-founder of the advocacy group, Meghan did share her feelings on the subject, stating she felt like one of the most bullied people in the world.

However, sources clarified to the New York Post that while The Duchess did speak about her experiences with online bullying, she never specifically claimed to be the "most bullied person in the world."

Allegations of bullying against Meghan first surfaced in 2018, including claims that she drove out personal assistants. Both Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have consistently denied these allegations.

Meghan Markle expected 'more praise' from Royal Family after Australia tour

The 2018 royal tour of Australia appeared to be a resounding success for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but new reports suggest it marked the beginning of a significant rift between the couple and the Royal Family.

Shortly after their royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on the tour, which coincided with the Invictus Games in Sydney.

The couple made headlines worldwide when Meghan announced her first pregnancy during the visit.

The official tour also included stops in Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, following in the footsteps of Prince Harry’s parents, whose first royal tour was also to Australia and New Zealand.

While the tour was celebrated publicly, insiders indicate that it sowed the seeds of tension within the royal household, setting the stage for the challenges the Sussexes would face in the years to come.