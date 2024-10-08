Geo News wins most successful news channel award

KARACHI: Geo News has bagged the award of the most successful news channel of Pakistan at the 12th Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Excellence Award ceremony.



During the ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Asif Ali Zardari presented the award to Managing Director of Geo News Azhar Abbas.

Geo Television Network won the News Channel Category Award.

The ceremony was attended by members of the business community, and senior government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, President Zardari called for providing a business-friendly environment by further rationalising the interest rate, providing cost-effective energy and supporting export-oriented industries in order to improve country’s economy.

He urged the business community to invest in the country’s stock exchange, besides focusing on industries that support small and medium enterprises and provide jobs to people.

The president said that high interest rates were not beneficial for the country’s economy and businesses.

He noted that he would ask the government to consider reducing the policy rate to boost business activities, adding that a comprehensive approach was required to steer the country out of its economic challenges.

Recalling his previous tenure, the president highlighted that despite security challenges and the war on terror, his economic policy of supporting export-oriented industries and providing cost-effective energy led to an increase in the country’s exports.

Zardari further said that steps should be taken to provide cost-effective electricity, land and other facilities to help promote trade and industry.

He urged the business community and entrepreneurs to continue actively contributing towards the economic transformation of the country.

President Zardari also appreciated FPCCI for awarding Excellence Awards to the country’s top businesses to inspire healthy competition.

He urged FPCCI to provide its valuable input to help develop policies that promote exports and stimulate domestic industries.