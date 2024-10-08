Shawn Mendes opens up about Camila Cabello & Sabrina Carpenter drama

Shawn annoyed over the speculation concerning the love triangle rumors.

Shawn Mendes got vulnerable and opened up about his feelings following the attention surrounding the Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello their supposed love triangle.

The Stitches singer expressed his frustration over the matter on X, confessing that he became a "little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months."

One fan responded to Shawn's viral clip by tweeting, "They don’t play about each other,” to which the Canadian singer replied, “No, we don’t."

Recently, he appeared on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, where he seemingly spoke on the speculated love triangle.

"I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other," he explained.

"Because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it’s so hard not to be affected by it… This is real love, and it’s confusing and hard. I’m just lucky. She is an amazing human being."

Since Sabrina’s latest album release in August, several tracks had been linked to the Senorita singers.



Fans were quick to connect that some of the songs from the album were about Shawn Mendes and how he allegedly left her to reconnect with his ex, Camila Cabello.