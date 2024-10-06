Lady Gaga expresses thankfulness for life’s sour journey following a twist of lemon

Lady Gaga is embracing a newfound sense of gratitude as she reflects on her journey in the entertainment industry.
Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress and singer shared her excitement for her upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux and its companion album, Harlequin.
"I’m in a new place," she revealed, highlighting the evolution of her career since she first entered the music scene as a teenager.
With over a decade of experience in film and a string of chart-topping hits, Gaga acknowledges the challenges she's faced along the way.
"I think that I just went through a lot," she admitted, referencing her rise to fame and the personal struggles she documented in her 2017 film, Gaga: Five Foot Two.
Despite the hurdles, including an Oscar nomination and a Grammy win for her iconic song Shallow from A Star Is Born, Gaga expresses immense gratitude for her career and the unwavering support of her fans.
"I just feel a lot better now, and it's nice to be able to say that," she remarked, radiating positivity and appreciation for her journey.
Joker: Folie à Deux promises a fresh twist as a musical, showcasing both Gaga and Phoenix performing imaginative renditions of beloved standards.
The film made a stunning debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, where it was met with critical acclaim, receiving an impressive 11-minute standing ovation.
