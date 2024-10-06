 
close
Sunday October 06, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Lady Gaga expresses thankfulness for life’s sour journey following a twist of lemon

Lady Gaga reflects on career: 'I had a lot of trouble at one point'

By Web Desk
October 06, 2024
Lady Gaga shares her journey from struggles to success.
Lady Gaga shares her journey from struggles to success.

Lady Gaga is embracing a newfound sense of gratitude as she reflects on her journey in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress and singer shared her excitement for her upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux and its companion album, Harlequin. 

"I’m in a new place," she revealed, highlighting the evolution of her career since she first entered the music scene as a teenager.

With over a decade of experience in film and a string of chart-topping hits, Gaga acknowledges the challenges she's faced along the way. 

"I think that I just went through a lot," she admitted, referencing her rise to fame and the personal struggles she documented in her 2017 film, Gaga: Five Foot Two. 

Despite the hurdles, including an Oscar nomination and a Grammy win for her iconic song Shallow from A Star Is Born, Gaga expresses immense gratitude for her career and the unwavering support of her fans. 

"I just feel a lot better now, and it's nice to be able to say that," she remarked, radiating positivity and appreciation for her journey.

Joker: Folie à Deux promises a fresh twist as a musical, showcasing both Gaga and Phoenix performing imaginative renditions of beloved standards.

The film made a stunning debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, where it was met with critical acclaim, receiving an impressive 11-minute standing ovation. 