Prince Harry set for relaunch of his own as Meghan works on lifestyle brand

Prince Harry is seemingly preparing for a relaunch of his own as his wife Meghan Markle works on her lifestyle brand.



The Duke of Sussex, who is rarely seen apart from his wife, has been taking more solo trips for high-profile events, hinting at a professional separation between the two, according to royal experts.

Since, Harry is also hatching a plan to alleviate some tension between him and the royals, a royal expert believes that this could be a new beginning of King Charles’ younger son.

“It could be a new image, or it could indeed be the old image,” royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun. “I mean, he was terribly good at what he did before.”

Harry’s relations with his family fractured over time especially after back-to-back attack at the royals with the Oprah interview in 2021, followed by the Netflix series and then finally the explosive memoir, Spare.

Vickers noted that there has been “no controversy whatsoever” during Harry’s recent trips to his home country, especially since his father’s cancer diagnosis in February this year.

He surmised that Harry seemed to be “putting things in now rather than taking things out, and that has to be a good move.”

Prince Harry is currently in South Africa promoting his charity work in the region. Vickers speculated whether it was a conscious decision to leave Meghan out of the trip.

“It's very hard to know exactly what's going on,” he explained. “I mean, this could be a joint strategic plan, you know, to make Prince Harry more of a figure in his own right.”

Many noted that Harry appeared “uncomfortable” during trip with Meghan as the focus shifted to her rather than the issue at hand.