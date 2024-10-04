Sophie Turner says she 'highly discourages' child stardom: 'Wait until 25'

Sophie Turner is now a mom of two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is urging parents to think twice before letting their children dive into the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on her own experiences of entering the industry at just 13, the Game of Thrones alum shared her thoughts during a recent interview with The Times.

Now 28, Turner advised, “I’d say to any parent, if your child wants to get into the industry, wait until their frontal lobe has formed, which is 25... I would highly discourage them from getting into it before they can fully process what that means.”

The mom of two, who has been open about her struggles with depression and an eating disorder, also touched on the personal hardships she faced throughout her career, including her 2023 divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage.

She credited fellow Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, for helping her cope. “Without her, I don’t know where I’d be,” Turner said, humorously adding, “In a crack den somewhere.”

Now starring as a glamorous diamond thief in the upcoming series Joan, Turner revealed she remains her own harshest critic.

“I’m hyper-critical of my performance… It’s just, ‘I could have done that better.’”

However, she embraced the chance to lean into the glitz and glamour of her new role, saying the fun costumes and styling were a refreshing change from her past projects.