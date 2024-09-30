Singer 'warns' Donald Trump of Kardashian-threat amid Taylor Swift feud

Singer warns Donald Trump of bigger 'trouble' amid Taylor Swift feud

Singer Gene Simmons is warning Donald Trump about the Kardashians, claiming they have “more influence than politicians.”

During an exclusive interview with the Mirror, the singer referenced former US President Donald Trump's snub for Taylor Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

He told the outlet, “It’s worth noting too that TWO Kardashian women are billionaires. TWO! Did they go to business school? Nope. It’s ‘oh my God, Kylie has a new lip gloss! Quick, buy it!’”

“That only happens if you expand your brand to know who you are, what you need and how you communicate with your fan base. The Kardashians have a bigger impact than politicians do.”

Simmons argued that since Kardashians are ‘self-invented,’ they have created their own brand and fan following.

The 75-year-old, who was the co-lead singer of the hard rock band Kiss, further added, “In terms of brand, they are self invented. They created their own brand. Over the top bling, bling, bling and lifestyle. Nobody works for a living. It’s not 9-5. Don’t kid yourself, it’s genius.”

Referring to the Kardashians as a brand, he identified potential threats poised to hinder Trump's campaign ahead of the election.