Jeremy Allen White finds new love with 'The Bear' co-star

Jeremy Allen White takes his onscreen romance into real life

Jeremy Allen White has rekindled his love life with his The Bear co-star.

According to photos obtained by People, the 33-year-old actor was spotted locking lips with Molly Gordon in broad daylight in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 25.

The two co-stars of Hulu's comedy-drama appear to be taking their on-screen romance into real life, wrapping their arms around each other while sharing a kiss.

White, who plays Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in The Bear, wore blue jeans and a yellow sweater, while Gordon, who plays Claire, sported a pink jacket and beige cargo pants.

This public display of affection comes after White was initially linked to Rosalia.

He first sparked romance rumours with the Spanish singer in October 2023 when they were seen on what appeared to be a date at a farmer's market.

The former couple was often spotted together, showing plenty of PDA during various outings.

Notably, the Iron Claw actor and Rosalia, who recently released a collaboration song New Woman; with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, were last spotted together at a Mr. Beef pop-up event in July to celebrate the third season of The Bear.