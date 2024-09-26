What is Prince Harry's emotional attachment to June 29?

Harry and Meghan are now residing in California after stepping down from royal duties

Prince Harry's recent actions are being interpreted by some as a subtle dig at King Charles, as the Duke of Sussex commemorated a key moment in his new life away from the UK.



The emotional significance of Harry choosing a particular date to solidify his life in the U.S. has sparked speculation that it was a deliberate reference to his forced departure from Frogmore Cottage, the home he once shared with Meghan Markle after their wedding.

Harry and Meghan, now residing in California after stepping down from royal duties, were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in June 2023.

The property, situated on the Windsor estate, had been the couple’s main UK residence. However, after their decision to leave royal life and move to the U.S., King Charles reportedly terminated their lease—an action viewed by many as part of the ongoing rift between Harry and the royal family.

Harry, who has now made the U.S. his permanent home, chose June 29, 2023, as the poignant date to finalise his U.S. residency, the same day he was required to vacate the Windsor property.

Royal commentator Esther Krakuehas told Sky News Australia's Royal Report programme: "It's very interesting that Prince Harry chose to date his official US residency on the day he was kicked out of Frogmore Cottage."

She added: "I think he was trying to send a message andItn it was very symbolic and I think the biggest message here is that it represents everything that could have been and is not and has been lost. Potentially it represents what actually should never have been."

Now firmly settled in California, Prince Harry has continued to carve out his identity and purpose beyond the royal family, dedicating himself to causes close to his heart, including the Invictus Games and various charitable efforts.

This week, Harry is in New York attending a series of engagements. Fresh off celebrating his 40th birthday, the Duke of Sussex is pushing forward with his philanthropic work, expressing how becoming a father has given him a renewed drive to make "this world a better place."



