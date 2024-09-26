Prince Harry’s royal reunion at risk as Meghan eyes expensive ‘revenge’

Meghan Markle getting offers she ‘can’t refuse’ amid Prince Harry's royal return

Prince Harry is growing concerned over how long would he be able to hold back his wife Meghan Markle for finally taking ‘revenge’ on the royals.

The Duke of Sussex, who has recently starting making moves to reconcile with his estranged royal family, is worried that his wife will eventually be presented with an offer she can’t refuse.

Reports have suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is ready to lay it all out in a bombshell memoir, which may potentially wreak havoc in the royal family, potentially more than Prince Harry’s Spare did.

“The word in publishing circles is that everyone’s rabid to land Meghan’s memoirs and the numbers being thrown around are ridiculously high,” an insider told Closer Magazine.

“We’re talking tens of millions for her authorised biography – eventually it’s going to get to the point where she can’t say no.”

The insider suggested that timing is crucial for the Sussexes. “It will absolutely be a form of revenge,” the source noted while pointing out concerns it “would throw any sort of wrench into Harry’s attempts to make peace and wreck it.”

However, one expectation from Meghan would be that he would have to be absolutely candid to see any kind of payday.

“She could probably get even more – figures around the $100m mark are being talked about if she were to do a joint deal for a movie biopic to be released at the same time,” the source continued.

“She really has had an extraordinary journey. And love her or hate her, there’s no denying that she has an insight into the Royal Family that no one else can share.”