Sarah Ferguson's new message sparks speculation of meeting with Prince Harry

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has sparked speculations about her reunion with Prince Harry as she arrived in the US to attend an event close to her heart.

Ferguson, popularly known Fergie, has shared a very meaningful video on her official Instagram amid reports of Harry's presence in the town.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother states: "I have the pleasure of being in New York for this year’s Climate Week and want to bring you behind the scenes! It was so inspiring to meet so many motivated young people who are looking to make the future a much more positive place to be. Can’t wait for day 2!."



It is to mention here that Prince Harry is in New York while the rest of his family have remained in California. He also spoke of his family at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit as he took part in a panel on mental health representing the Diana Awards as the Duke of Sussex continues his week of solo engagements in the the town.

Sarah Ferguson's appearance in New York at the same time has sparked speculations about her meeting with Harry after King Charles and Prince William's positive gesture towards the royal on his milestone 40th birthday.