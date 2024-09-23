Prince Harry takes New York by storm, calls for rejection of 'Toxic' phrase

Prince Harry kicked off his whirlwind solo trip to New York by emphasizing the critical importance of mental wellness and climate action.



The Duke of Sussex took the stage at a Diana Award event in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, part of the 14th Concordia Annual Summit.

The charity, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, was established in honor of Princess Diana and focuses on fostering positive change for young people.

Having arrived in New York on Sunday, his schedule is packed with activities aimed at supporting the patronages and causes that resonate deeply with him.

Harry's New York trip commenced with a dinner hosted by the World Health Organization on Sunday night, where he warmly greeted Queen Mathilde of Belgium and mingled with other dignitaries and UN Agency Heads.

The event focused on the critical issue of violence against children and its profound impact on mental health.

Meanwhile, his wife, Meghan Markle, remained at home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after opting out of a benefit organized by Kevin Costner on Saturday night.

On Monday, he participated in a panel event for the Diana Award, where he was joined by the charity's chief executive, Tessy Ojo, and two recipients of the Diana Legacy Award, Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang from Indonesia, and Christina Williams from Jamaica.

Wearing a gold Diana Award badge on his dark suit, Harry highlighted the significance of mental wellness, particularly in relation to climate anxiety.

He proposed replacing the term "mental health" with "mental fitness," emphasizing that mental well-being affects everyone, regardless of age or status.

"It affects every single one of us, from the top to bottom, from the youngest to the oldest," he stated.