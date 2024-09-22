Prince Harry, Meghan Markle PR fails to rescue couple from major blunder

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become a centre of a new controversy after staff members accused them of not being good employers.

According to the piece published in The Hollywood Reporter the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accused of being bas bosses to their Archewell employees, and particularly dubbed Meghan as “dictator in high heels.”

Following the reports, the Sussex team slammed the article to be factually incorrect given the source had “fabricated” the claims since they “lack knowledge” of the company.

“The Duke and Duchess work from Montecito, and we’re based in Hollywood,” the team stated. “They likely think we’re all in the same office and that this quote would fly, but the circumstances don’t even allow for it. If she’s ‘marching around’ and ‘barking orders’ no Archewell employee could factually claim that. It’s total nonsense.”

However, a surprising detail surfaced in the scenario, with a DailyMail report pointing out how Meghan’s powerful Hollywood agent Ari Emmanuel failed to stop a highly critical story from getting published last week.

The insider, who is a senior Hollywood publicist, expressed their astonishment on the matter.

“Everyone, industry-wide, reads The Hollywood Reporter. It’s really striking that WME did not stop this running,” they told DailyMail. “WME normally—you would think—would have been threatening and denying access to other stars. Was this done here?”

The Sussexes have previously sparked speculations over their employees, as they lost 18 senior-level employees since they got married in 2018.

Prince Harry's chief of staff, Josh Kettler, was the latest employee to quit just after working for three months.