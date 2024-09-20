Why King Charles skipped Beatrice’s daughter celebration but honored Harry’s birthday

King Charles recently made headlines by celebrating his youngest son, Prince Harry, on his milestone 40th birthday with a heartfelt post on the Royal Family's official social media channel.



However, the same fanfare did not extend to Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who turned three on Wednesday.

While the Duke of Sussex received a warm birthday wish from the King, Sienna's special day passed without any public acknowledgment from the Royal Family.

This decision may stem from Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's desire to keep their daughter out of the limelight and maintain a level of privacy for their young family.

As royal watchers speculate on the contrasting celebrations, it’s clear that the family is navigating the balance between public duties and personal choices in their approach to royal life.

Princess Beatrice is known for her low-key approach to social media, seldom sharing images of her daughter which reflects her desire for privacy.

In contrast, Harry received public birthday wishes from both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace on September 15, marking a significant moment for the Duke of Sussex.

This year’s celebration was particularly noteworthy, as it was the first time in two years that Buckingham Palace acknowledged Harry's birthday in its posts.

Speculation among royal watchers suggests that this change may stem from a decision made by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who reportedly chose to publicly recognize the birthdays of non-working royals only when they end in a zero.