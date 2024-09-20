King Charles hit with huge 'embarrassment' ahead of Australia tour

King Charles suffered a major setback ahead of the monarch's much-awaited Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.



For the unversed, the King's 'disgraced' brother Prince Andrew is all set to once again hurt the feelings of the royal family with his infamous interview, revolving around Jeffrey Epstein, who was a paedophile and serial s** trafficker.

Recently, the Amazon series started airing, which depicts Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband's shocking claims made in an interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019.

The new television show would become a reason of "embarassement" for the monarch and the rest of the royal figures, claimed a royal commentator.

Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that King Charles might not watch the series to futher increase his tesnions.

"I don’t imagine the King will watch it, but he will be made aware of its contents and any repercussions I’m sure. It’s bound to be a further embarrassment for all concerned," she said.



Jennie added that Andrew becomes a big problem that "refuses to go away."

"I’m sure the King, and indeed Andrew, wish the interview had never taken place, even though Andrew was so pleased with it immediately after the filming," the royal expert shared.



Notably, the Duke of York's controversy surfaced around a key time as King Charles's upcoming visit to Australia and Somoa is just around the corner.