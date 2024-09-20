Princess Beatrice urged Prince Andrew to proceed with infamous interview

The series is produced by former Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis

Princess Beatrice urged Prince Andrew to go ahead with his controversial Newsnight interview despite his last-minute doubts, as depicted in a new royal drama.

In A Very Royal Scandal, actress Honor Swinton Byrne portrays Beatrice pleading with Michael Sheen, who plays the Duke of York, to proceed with the interview after he reconsidered.

The series, produced by former Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis, portrays several royal aides and then-Prince Charles as disapproving of the interview, contrasting with Beatrice's supportive stance.

Speaking about her uncle Charles, who rang Andrew to persuade him to cancel the Newsnight interview, Beatrice said: "No, that's really wrong of him.

"He should be supporting you, not telling you off. You're family."

An emotional Andrew later admitted: "I've never been in this much trouble before."

Beatrice responded: "You've done nothing wrong. Nothing.

"So, just tell them the truth. And Granny's behind it, yes?"

Andrew said: "Yes. Yes, she is," to which Beatrice added: "That's good."

Prince Andrew then proceeded to go through with being interviewed by Emily Maitlis for BBC Newsnight.

The interview made headlines around the world as Andrew discussed his friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The duke also did not apologise to Virginia Giuffre in the interview, who had accused Andrew of "sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress".

Prince Andrew stressed he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre.

Giuffre and Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022, and the case was dismissed by the parties' stipulation in March 2022 without going to trial.

The duke has always denied any wrongdoing.