Prince Harry sends message of peace to King Charles on milestone event

Prince Harry decides to move on from royal family drama

Prince Harry seemingly initiated peace talks with the key members of the royal family with his new statement ahead of his 40th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex made first statment about his future plans as he is all set to celebrate his special day on September 25.

As reported by BBC, he said, "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40."

Harry added, "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

It is important to note that the former working royal stepped down from his royal role in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

The couple began their new life in Montecito, California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, Harry hurt his father, King Charles, his brother Prince William and his beloved sister-in-law Kate Middleton with public attacks in his bombshell memoir Spare. Not only that, he made inappropriate remarks about key royal figures in various interviews.

Notably, various sources claim that Harry wanted to reconcile with his family as he missed his life in the UK.

Notably, with his latest remarks, the Duke sent a message of peace to the monarch as he apparently decided to move on from the ongoing royal family drama.