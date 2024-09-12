The real reason Justin Timberlake accepted DWI plea deal: 'He's focused'

Justin Timberlake's attorney maintains the singer was not intoxicated

Justin Timberlake is trying his best to put his recent driving-while-intoxicated fiasco behind him.

Though the 43-year-old singer recently accepted a plea deal in his DWI case, a source clarified to People Magazine that Timberlake’s decision was driven solely by his focus on his family and career.

“He’s a family man, and this is his focus. He accepted the plea deal to move on and put the distraction behind him,” the insider shared.

The 10-time Grammy winner was arrested in June for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. Although his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., maintained Timberlake was not intoxicated, the star’s licence was suspended for a year in New York.

Despite the legal setback, Timberlake — who shares two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, with wife Jessica Biel — is determined to keep things in perspective. The source noted that Biel has urged him to accept the deal so they can focus on their family and his career.

Currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Timberlake’s next performance is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Newark, N.J. According to Billboard, the tour is expected to rank among the top 10 year-end tours list.