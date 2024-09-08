Kate Winslet slams 'labels' slapped on women ahead of film release

Kate Winslet gets candid about 'labels' slapped on women in Hollywood

Kate Winslet is listing down her reasons to speak out against the labels slapped on women in the film industry.

During an exclusive interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg about her upcoming film Lee, Winslet said women should celebrate “being a real shape, being soft and maybe having a few extra rolls.”

Referring to her character in the film that chronicles the life events of the fashion model turned acclaimed World War Two photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, the Academy Award winner said that women should avoid making a big deal out of following their diet plans.

She said of her character in the film, "She wasn’t lifting weights or doing Pilates. She was eating cheese, bread and drinking wine, and not making a big deal of it. So of course, her body would be soft.”

The actress, who portrayed Rose in 1997 Titanic, said it was important for women to have these conversations.

Winslet added, “We’re so used to perhaps not necessarily seeing that and enjoying it. The instinct weirdly is to see it and criticise it," she said. “It’s interesting how much people do like labels for women."

The 49-year-old, who has long been an advocate for women empowerment and has openly spoken out against body shaming in the past, is looking forward to her upcoming film Lee, which is slated to release on September 13.