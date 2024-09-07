Prince Harry, Meghan can’t afford another blow as huge deal nears collapse

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer in a position face another setback as dreadful possibility looms for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken up different pursuits for financial purposes as they struggle to fulfil their end of the bargain in their lucrative contracts.

Now, it appears that the couple is on the verge of losing their multi-million-dollar contract with Netflix as the bosses don’t appear too happy with them, a royal author revealed.

“Harry and Meghan are on the brink of losing their multi-million-dollar Netflix contract for the simple reason that Netflix expected a great deal more from the couple,” author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

The collapse of their Spotify deal last year hit hard at the couple’s popularity as they scrambled to find new deals to fill in the gap left by the audio-streaming platform. The deal reportedly ended as they did not produce “enough content” and it appears they haven’t learnt their lesson.

“It’s very likely to be a repeat of the problem with the couple’s Spotify contract which came to an abrupt end in 2023,” Quinn explained. “Harry and Meghan failed, according to a Spotify spokesperson, to meet ‘productivity benchmarks.’”

He continued, “It’s always been Meghan’s dream to build a hugely successful commercial enterprise and she is still convinced – even after the Spotify debacle – that she has the drive and talent to make this happen.

“The loss of the Netflix contract would be a major blow and one from which it would be all but impossible to recover.”

Quinn suggested that the “last thing Meghan wants is the humiliation of trying to set up a deal with a much smaller company - the way things are going even that might not be a possibility.”