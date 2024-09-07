Jennifer Lopez makes emotional comment on family amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez's 'Unstoppable' role deeply resonates her: ‘Against all odds, she rose

Jennifer Lopez delivered an emotional introduction at the world premiere screening of her latest movie, Unstoppable, which was produced by her now-ex, Ben Affleck.



After receiving a standing ovation for the film on Friday night, September 6, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Lopez, 55, reflected on the importance of family and the role of a mother, particularly in introducing the subject Anthony Robles' mother, Judy, whom she portrayed in the film.

"I have the pleasure to introduce [her] because it was a pleasure and honour to not only meet but portray a woman that poured her heart, soul, and her blood, literally, into her children, teaching them that nothing is more important than family," the On the Floor hitmaker said on stage at Roy Thomson Hall venue, while Affleck, 52, was not in attendance.

"Against all odds and obstacles, she rose, leading by example to show her children that they, too, could be unstoppable," the Latin pop songstress added, seemingly alluding that her onscreen role resonated with her real life as she and The Accountant actor navigate their high-profile divorce process.

After tying the knot in July 2022, Affleck and Lopez blended their families. The Daredevil actor, who has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—remains close with Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

However, since the divorce was initiated, the nature of the kids' relationships with each other is unclear. Nonetheless, the estranged couple has clarified that their children remain their top priority.