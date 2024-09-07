Tori Spelling overcomes ‘biggest fear’ as she joins ‘DWTS’ season 33

Tori Spelling is ready face her fears by joining 'Dancing with the Stars' season 33

Tori Spelling is gearing up to live her dream as she finally said yes to Dancing with the Stars season 33 after getting "multiple calls" from the show in the past.



According to People, in the Friday, September 6 episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum opened up about her fear, stopping her from pursuing her dream to participate in the competition.

"I got multiple calls over the last previous 32 seasons. Maybe, in fact, 32 calls. The answer was always no, and I always had a different reason why I couldn't do it," she recalled.

"Every season I [watched it], and I was like, 'Good for her [or] for him. Oh, God. I wish I was brave enough to do it,'" Spelling confessed, noting she always submitted to her fear, which kept her from going for the Mirrorball trophy.

The actress admitted she was always too "terrified" to take the stage, as she had "no belief in myself."

This time, when she was approached with the offer, Spelling, 51, took her chances and decided to go for it despite it being "literally one of my biggest fears in life."

"So, I'm pushing through my fears. I'm a work in progress. So, I said yes to something that was one of my biggest fears…," she added, expressing gratitude to friends and family who believed in her and pushed her to compete in the upcoming season.