Meghan Markle receives fresh blow from Hollywood amid brand setback

Meghan Markle seemingly received another setback as she was still struggling to deal with hindrances in her branch launch.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been trying to trademark lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, was refused her application and issued merely three months to amend her request or it will be removed from the register.

As Meghan had to deal with the urgent deadline amid her looming branch launch and its accompanying series on Netflix, the mom of two is now being shunned by her Hollywood connections, a source revealed.

Namely, Kris Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch, has put off her plans with Meghan and has not included her in her circle of A-list powerhouse pals.

“Kris hasn’t exactly spat them out, but she’s certainly cooled off the plans that she had in the pipeline to work with the Sussexes – it seems Meghan is no longer in her tight-knit social circle,” the insider told Closer magazine.

“You don’t see Meghan and Harry making the invite list these days, and Kris has stopped bragging about the projects they have in the works. It’s a very obvious shift from just a few months ago.”

Kris was one of the many Hollywood A-listers who received the limited edition homemade strawberry jam from her upcoming label.

The insider also suggested that Kris’ changed attitude towards the Sussexes could be because she “has a lot on her plate” but many wonder if “she’s dropped them because she’s seen the disastrous opinion polls on the Sussexes.”