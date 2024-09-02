King Charles, Prince William present new titles to Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has seemingly caused a sort of commotion in the royal family with their recent antics.

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex, who recently conducted a successful four-day ‘quasi-royal’ tour to Colombia, received some new titles from the royal family.

“They aren’t the type to let negativity win,” an insider said of the Sussexes to In Touch. “If anything, it’s only made them determined to take on more tours.”

The insider went on to add that King Charles and Prince William are furious and are considering drastic measures to teach Harry and Meghan a lesson.

Harry and Meghan have received criticism for using their royal tiles despite leaving their senior positions and publicising their grievances with the royals. The source revealed that the royals dub them as “grifters and graspers.”

“The entitlement is so blatant, it’s hard to stomach,” the insider explained. “It’s no wonder Charles and William are furious and trying to find a way to put a stop to it. For a time, they were trying to ignore it, but if Harry and Meghan keep this up, it’s hard to imagine they won’t take a further stand.”

Despite the “upsetting” criticism, the Sussexes are “clearly, they’re not letting it stop them from forging ahead.”

“They want to get out there and make their mark. It’s great for them, and plenty of people have said there are benefits for the countries they visit,” the source said.

“That’s certainly what they were told after they toured Nigeria, and the reaction from people in Colombia has been equally positive,” the insider continued. “It’s the palace that has the problem — and they’ve frozen them both out, so why should they even care at this point?”