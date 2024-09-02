Prince Harry finally decides to take biggest step of his life as royal feud escalates

Prince Harry has decided to take a big U-turn in his life as feud with King Charles and Prince Harry grows, according to a new report.



The Duke of Sussex, who relocated to the US via a short spell in Canada in 2020 after stepping down as a working royal, has taken decisive first step to make amends with the royal family.

Harry, who has seemingly set his eyes on the UK, will reportedly be given a blueprint outlining the right timeline for his return to his birth country, a source has claimed.

'I can see Prince Harry returning to the UK in the next two years,' claims Royal commentator Mike Parry on GB News.

King Charles III's younger son, who lives in the US with their two younger son Archie and Lilibet, walked away from his role in the monarchy alongside his wife Meghan Markle nearly five years ago.



Harry is seriously considering returning to the UK with the help of trusted allies. One of the Duke of Sussex's friends has devised a plan for Harry's return, according to a source.



They said: "He has put together a blueprint and will show it to Harry if and when there’s an appropriate moment. This person believes there is a real chance Harry could even carry out very low-key royal duties again one day."

According to the source, Harry's demand to continue royal duties as a part-time working royal is highly unlikely.

However, Harry remains in a bitter feud with his brother and heir to the throne William. The brothers did not talk and say hi to each other even if they were in the same room for the first time in over a year last week when they attended their uncle's funeral.

However, an insider described the Duke's initial movement around facilitating a move to the UK as meaningful, saying: "That situation may yet change. What’s significant is that the first steps have been taken."