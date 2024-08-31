Meghan Markle full of ‘resentment’ as she takes tough decision for brand

Meghan Markle is seemingly learning from her past mistakes as she takes up a new strategy to execute the next set of plans.

The Duchess of Sussex openly spoke about her grievances with the royal family following her exit in 2020 with husband Prince Harry, but she is now regretting that decision, per a royal expert.

Given her latest interview with New York Times was clear of any reference to the royal family, royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield, sheds light on Meghan's next move.

"Meghan does regret certain statements that she made,” Schofield said during the To Di For Daily podcast at Fox News Digital. “They weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired.”

Schofield went on to add that Meghan and Harry “deeply regret” sparking the royal racist controversy” and are now trying to make up for it. And now that Meghan is slated to officially launch her lifestyle brand at the end of the year.

The royal commentator also added that it’s “important” to Meghan to maintain optics that “she has moved on, and the drama is beneath her,” even if it is not the reality.

“There is still a resentment that fuels a lot of the work she has done over the last three and a half years,” she explained.

“Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview [in 2021] to be about her mental health. And I think Meghan regretted sitting down with The Cut [in 2022] because she provided endless commentary for her critics,” the royal expert said.