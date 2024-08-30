Rizwan Saeed Sheikh presents credentials as Pakistan envoy to US

Pakistan's Ambassador to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh (right) receives a copy of credentials for his new role. — Pakistan Embassy

Pakistan's new Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has received a copy of credentials for his new role by top diplomats of America, a statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington said on Friday.

Almost a week after he formally assumed his new diplomatic responsibilities in Washington, Rizwan attended the ceremony at the US Department of State, according to the statement.

Top US diplomats, including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst, attended the ceremony.

Speaking to the attendees at the ceremony, the new Pakistan envoy to the US vowed to contributing to cementing Pak-US bilateral ties to the best of his abilities.

He particularly emphasised the significance of enhancing the frequency of "high level interaction, economic linkages and people-to-people contacts between the two countries".

Pakistan's Ambassador to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh (second from left) poses for pictures with top US diplomats including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu (right) and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst (right). — Pakistan Embassy

Last week, as he assumed his new responsibilities, Rizwan held introductory meetings with officers from the embassy and discussed priorities in the context of Pakistan's economic situation.

Rizwan, who previously served as the deputy chief of Mission at the Pakistan Embassy for a long time, has held diplomatic responsibilities with former ambassadors Jalil Abbas Jilani, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Asad Majeed Khan, and Ali Jahangir Siddiqui.

On his first day in office, last week, he had also highlighted the importance of the Pakistani diaspora in the US, describing them as a valuable asset of the country while also noting their role in serving as a strong bond in the Pak-US relationship.