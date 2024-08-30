Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce progresses: U-Haul truck seen at mansion

Jennifer Lopez moves out of $68M Beverly Hills mansion.

A U-Haul truck was spotted outside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s sprawling Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday, signaling a significant step in their divorce proceedings.

Reports reveal that Lopez, who no longer feels comfortable in the grand estate, is moving out.

The insider shared with People that the mansion, purchased for their blended family, has become too large and emotionally charged for the Bronx-born singer.

Lopez has been searching for a new home since May but has yet to find a suitable replacement.

Meanwhile, Affleck recently closed on a $20.5 million Brentwood mansion on July 24, which also coincided with Lopez’s 55th birthday.

The couple, who legally separated on April 26, initially bought the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Crestview Manor for $60.85 million in May 2023.

The estate, perched on a five-acre promontory, now seems to be a reminder of their past rather than a shared future.



The former couple who are reportedly carrying a $20 million mortgage on the property, enlisted The Agency realtor Santiago Arana in May to discreetly sell the mansion.

It was publicly listed on MLS for a staggering $68 million on July 11, but has yet to find a buyer. The estate also includes a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guard house.



Adding to the complexity, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, marking what would have been the second anniversary of their wedding at Affleck's $8.9 million, 87-acre property in Georgia.

Without a prenuptial agreement, all assets acquired during the marriage are considered community property.



