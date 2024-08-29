Prince Harry reduces King Charles tension with new move: 'sigh of relief'

When Prince Harry first released Spare nearly two years ago, he launched an extensive publicity campaign.

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex made several allegations about his family, including claims that Prince William referred to his wife Meghan Markle as "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," and even pushed him into a dog bowl.

He also suggested that King Charles was envious of the Prince and Princess of Wales and had barred Meghan from joining Harry in Scotland as the late Queen was dying.

Following the book’s release, Harry participated in multiple revealing interviews, including one with ITV's Tom Bradby, where he clarified that he did not label the Royal Family as "racist" during his infamous Oprah Winfrey interview

And according to the Daily Mail, the Royal Family can breathe a sigh of relief as Harry does not plan to give any more interviews to promote the new paperback edition.

A friend of his told the publication: "The paperback was a part of the book deal he signed, but he is not contractually obliged to promote this edition. The reason it has taken longer than usual for the paperback to be published is that the more expensive hardback was still selling well."

It comes as many had questions about whether Harry would offer up more bombshells in an updated version of Spare given so much has happened since the book was published in early 2023.

Since then both Charles and Kate have received cancer diagnoses, while Harry's children Archie and Lilibet have both been given prince and princess titles. The paperback version will be released on October 22 in the United States and October 24 in the UK.