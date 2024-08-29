King Charles adds to Prince Andrew’s stress with new announcement

Prince Andrew gets another shock as King Charles makes key move

King Charles is making sure Prince Andrew is regretting what he lost given his disgraceful antics as he bestows a new honour to his wife Queen Camilla.

The monarch and his younger brother are currently at odds with once other given the debate over Royal Lodge, which Charles as ordered Andrew to vacate, but he is resisting.

Acknowledging the loyalty and the service of Camilla has given to the royal family, Charles made her the first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association amid plans for a special dowager house for her.

Andrew was stripped off of his titles and royal patronages after he was accused of raping a minor on multiple occasion. The disgraced royal ended up settling the case but did not admit guilt, following his disastrous Newsnight interview.

King Charles recently cut off funding to Andrew’s security, which he was paying out of his own pocket, which allude to the fact that the Duke of York’s eviction may be imminent.

Moreover, as the monarch seemingly speeds up the process of eviction, royal experts believe that it might be a home Charles has been saving up for Camilla, should she outlive him.

“As dowager Queen, Camilla would be stepmother – not mother – to King William. And William will inherit everything, just as Charles did from his mother, including Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla live when they are in London,” royal expert Richard Eden said.

“As Prince of Wales, William already owns the King’s beloved Gloucestershire home, Highgrove. So, Charles will be determined to make sure that Camilla is kept in the manner to which she has become accustomed.”

Meanwhile, Andrew is refusing to leave the Royal Lodge despite not being able to afford the expensive upkeep of the crumbling mansion. He is instead resorting to child-like antics, shutting himself in a dark room and not leaving the house, per The Sun.

“The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage,” a friend previously told The Sunday Times, adding that Charles may even cut ties if he resists further.