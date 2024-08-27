King Charles takes on key role to ease tension between William, Harry

King Charles, who is reportedly aiming to initiate peace talks with his estranged son Prince Harry, might include his eldest son Prince William in the future reunion plans.

Nigel Nelson, a royal commentator claimed that the Monarch would be the perfect person to play the role of peacemaker amid the never-ending rift between his sons.

In conversation with GB News, he said, "Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother. Now, we don't know quite where the spiritual nourishment is coming from, if it's the church's spiritual nourishment."

The royal commentator said the King of England has received spiritual advice to "forgive Harry, just, bring him back the fold."

Notably, Nigel addressed Charles' possible key role between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's feud.

Nigel shared, "That rift sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend. "If it is medable who would be in a better position to mend it than their father?"

It is important to note Harry left the royal family in 2020 and began his life in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, the Montecito couple made it to the negative headlines due to their inappropriate remarks against the royal family, leading them into the bad books of the senior royal members.