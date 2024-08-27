Liam and Noel Gallagher seal comeback with peck and tribute to their bond

Liam and Noel Gallagher reflect on their restored relationship in new Oasis video.

Noel and Liam Gallagher have put their long-standing feud to rest and reignited their bond in a touching video that accompanies Oasis' highly anticipated reunion announcement.

On Tuesday, the Gallagher brothers revealed their plans to reunite and perform a series of monumental gigs, including four massive shows at Wembley Stadium, before hitting the road across the UK next summer.

The announcement comes after weeks of mounting speculation about the band's comeback and marks the end of their 15-year rift.

Fans are ecstatic as the Manchester rock legends prepare to take the stage together for the first time in over three decades, since their debut 34 years ago.

The nostalgic video, which has already garnered eight million views, features a heartfelt message from the band: "This is it, this is happening."

In a heartfelt and nostalgic video, they have showcased their iconic journey and renewed bond as part of Oasis' much-anticipated comeback announcement.

The video features a compelling mix of footage from the band's legendary gigs in the 1990s and 2000s, as well as intimate backstage moments captured on home video.



Noel reflects on their complex relationship over the past three decades, saying in a voiceover, "Me and him are like telepathic, you know what I mean? I know my brother better than anybody else."

Liam echoes this sentiment, adding, "When both come together, you have greatness."

As the video rolls through scenes of Oasis' massive crowds and electrifying performances, the brothers affirm, "We made people feel something that was indefinable. I'd do it all again in a f**king heartbeat."

The video concludes with a powerful message: "This is it, this is happening. People will never, ever forget the way that you make them feel."