Prince Edward, Sophie ensure Lady Louise 'earns own living' over relying on royal title

The 20-year-old is currently studying at the University of St Andrews

Prince Edward and Sophie are ensuring that their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, focuses on earning a livelihood through work rather than relying on a full-time royal role.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is poised to guide Lady Louise Windsor on a new path following her decision to "give up her career," according to exclusive insights shared with GB News by PR expert Lynn Carratt.

At 20, Lady Louise is currently pursuing her studies at the University of St Andrews and is expected to steer clear of becoming a working member of the Royal Family.

In her exclusive conversation with GB News, Carratt detailed how Louise is managing her private life while being the niece of King Charles III.

She said: "Maintaining a private life can be challenging, especially when you're related to royalty like Lady Louise.

“She has always strived to avoid the royal spotlight and has been a witness to her family's experiences, including her parents' relationship.

“Her mother, Sophie, had a career in public relations but gave it up to become a working royal.

“Her father Edward had to make a statement to ask for Sophie’s privacy when their relationship was revealed."

The Duchess of Edinburgh began a career in public relations, working for a variety of firms, including four years at Capital Radio, as well as public relations companies The Quentin Bell Organisation and MacLaurin Communications & Media.

She also worked as a ski representative in Switzerland and spent a year travelling and working in Australia.

In 1996, Sophie launched her public relations agency, RJH Public Relations, which she ran with her business partner, Murray Harkin, for five years.

in 2002, both Prince Edward and Sophie announced they would quit their business interests to focus on activities and official engagements on behalf of the Royal Family and aid Queen Elizabeth II in her Golden Jubilee year.

On her transition to becoming a full-time royal, Sophie later told The Times: "Certainly it took me a while to find my feet. The frustration was I had to reduce my expectations of what I could actually do.

"I couldn't turn up at a charity and go, right, I think you should be doing this, because that's what I was used to doing in my working life.

"I had to take a really big step back and go, OK, they want you to be the icing on the cake, the person to come in to thank their volunteers and funders, not necessarily to tell them how to run their communications plan."

Carratt continued to tell GB News: “Lady Louise is currently studying at St Andrews University, where she can enjoy her privacy away from the public eye, much like her cousin William did at the same University.

“Her parents have emphasised the importance of understanding the need to work for a living, so it's unlikely that she will become a full-time working royal after completing her education and especially in a time of calls to slim down the monarchy."