Jon Stewart rips apart local news channel for 'boring' DNC narrative

Jon Stewart ridiculed Fox News' coverage of the Democratic National Convention on The Daily Show, highlighting the network's contradictory portrayal of the event's energetic atmosphere.

"How did Fox News experience this convention at the beginning?" Stewart asked, before playing a montage of Fox News pundits making remarks like "there's not much joy in this convention hall" and "the vibes are off."

Jesse Watters was also featured, saying "This is probably the most boring scene I've ever seen in my entire life."

“Oh, so boring,” Stewart responded. “I forgot what a daredevil like you — I forgot your life is a never-ending joyride of talking to Brit Hume in between catheter ads.”

The Democratic National Convention ended with a lively crowd, wrapping up four nights of celebration for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Joy was a recurring theme, with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey praising the campaign's positivity.

Stewart mocked Fox News' shifting tone, playing clips like one where a commentator said "People are having a great time" after Stevie Wonder performed, contradicting earlier claims of a "boring" scene.

Stewart also jokingly referred to Jesse Watters as "Jesse Knievel".

Not everything was turned around, though. “They had a problem on this night as well,” Stewart said, and played clips of more Fox leaders saying “all the joy, all the vibes, all the emotion, it’s nothing but empty calories. They burn fast and make you fat.”

In another clip, a commentator said, “You’re not going to eat good vibes, right?”

Stewart looked at the crowd in satirical exasperation then, and said: “Which is it? Did the vibes fatten you up, or are they emotional Ozempic?”

He continued, “I guess you’re right. You can’t feed your family on vibes. You can only feed your family on immigration and fearmongering.”

Stewart concluded the segment by revisiting Jesse Watters, who continued to insist that the DNC's atmosphere was off, despite the evident joy.

Watters claimed that the previous night's event wasn't as celebratory as the media portrayed, citing long and silent lines to enter the stadium, and sarcastically remarking that the only joyful presence was MSNBC's Joy Reid.