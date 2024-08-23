Queen Camilla takes rare summer getaway with grandkids and King Charles

King Charles’ invitation to Camilla’s family for Balmoral stay remains unconfirmed.

Queen Camilla is taking a well-deserved break from her royal duties to savor the summer holidays, but she's still fulfilling her grandmother responsibilities.

The Queen was recently seen enjoying a leisurely day out in Ballater, Scotland, just a short 15-minute drive from Balmoral Castle.

Camilla was accompanied by her non-royal family, including her son Tom Parker Bowles, daughter Laura Lopes, and several of her grandchildren.

She embraced a relaxed yet stylish look, donning a black top, blue jeans, black loafers, and a green puffer jacket as she reveled in some quality family time.

