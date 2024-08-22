Selena Gomez follows wedding planner amid Benny Blanco engagement rumours

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently celebrated their one-year anniversary

Selena Gomez has convinced fans she and Benny Blanco have already started wedding prep for their rumoured nuptials.



Though neither of them has confirmed their engagement, the pop star, 34, only fueled the speculation after she started following a wedding planner on TikTok.

Fans were quick to notice, with TikTok user gootholiday even sharing video proof that Gomez recently started following CMG Weddings & Events — a company known for planning lavish weddings in Los Angeles, Napa Valley, and San Francisco.

Rumours of an engagement first sparked earlier this month when the Only Murders in the Building star shared a mirror selfie where she strategically covered her ring finger with an emoji, leading fans to question if she was hiding an engagement ring.

The speculation only grew when she was later spotted wearing a gold band on that same finger during a Rare Beauty event.

Celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi also added to the buzz, claiming the couple — who just celebrated their one-year anniversary — got engaged while “surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hangout.”