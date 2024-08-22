King Charles consults 'future senior woman' Kate Middleton for guidance on key decisions

Kate Middleton has currently paused her public-facing duties while she battles cancer

Kate is expected to "make her views known" as she prepares to assume a prominent role within the Royal Family, according to a commentator.



The Princess of Wales has rapidly gained popularity as one of the most admired members of the Royal Family, largely due to her respect for her position.

It is believed that King Charles places significant trust in his "darling daughter-in-law" and frequently seeks her advice, reported GB News.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond said: "I think you have to be quite tough to survive – and thrive – in the Royal Family.

"It must be easy to be rather intimidated by the hierarchical system of the Palace."

She continued to tell OK!: "But Catherine has the advantage of knowing that she will one day be the most senior woman in the family, and indeed in the land.

"And so she has a right to make her views known about how the institution of monarchy is going to proceed in the years and decades to come.

"She seems to be a woman with a great deal of common sense, and I suspect that she applies that common sense to the dilemmas and difficulties which arise."

Kate, 42, is dedicated to raising the next generation of the Royal Family: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Prince George is currently second in line to the throne, following his father, Prince William.

The mother of three has temporarily stepped back from her public duties while undergoing treatment for cancer. In March, Kate revealed she was beginning a course of preventative chemotherapy, two months after having major abdominal surgery.

She made a brief return to the public eye in June for Trooping the Colour, celebrating King Charles's birthday, and attended the men’s singles final at Wimbledon the following month, fulfilling her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.