Meghan Markle takes life-changing decision for Prince Hary

SpeMeghan Markle takes life-changing decision for Prince Hary

Meghan Markle has asked Prince Harry to follow in her footsteps, leaving him isolated.



The Duchess of Sussex has turned her husband from a "fun-loving, sporty" person to someone who is now on a mission to "change the world."



Ingrid Seward, a renowned royal commentator, told The Sun that Harry's pals believe Meghan has completely changed his personality as he is unrecognisable now.

She said, "I think he's got a lot of challenges ahead but I don't think he knows what they are."



Speaking of his friends' reactions, the royal expert revealed, "I think they've lost touch with him and they don't know who he is now, he doesn't seem like the person who everybody used to know. The fun-loving, sporty, semi-hell-raiser he used to be is no more."

Ingrid said that Prince William's estranged brother is now into "therapy, and wellness and changing the world or trying to, I don't think this is the man [his pal] knew."

Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 and they are currently residing in the US alongside their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The royal expert claimed that the Suits star is a "powerful" and "stronger" partner in the Montecito couple's marriage, leaving a huge impact on the lonely Prince.

"I can very much feel the hand of Meghan on most of the things that Harry does," Ingrid stated.

