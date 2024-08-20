Taylor Swift gears up for major reveal as exciting announcement looms

Taylor Swift turned a rainy night into a memorable experience during her second-to-last show at Wembley Stadium in London.

Despite the downpour, the 34-year-old superstar kept the atmosphere lively, encouraging fans to make the most of the evening.

She even poked fun at the weather, declaring it an official "rain show" after just six minutes of rain.

Swift, who performed in a stunning blue gown, transformed the rainy night into a fun, shared experience for her audience.

The singer-songwriter looked incredible as she addressed the crowd: "Oh we’re dancing in the rain together London. I think when it rains for more than 6 minutes we can officially declare it a rain show.”

The megastar appeared to be overcome with emotion during the show as she exclaimed: "That was the loudest sound I’ve ever heard, thank you so much."

Despite the rain, fans were thrilled with the show and took to social media to share their excitement about the special moment.

Taking to X, one person wrote: "Watching a Taylor Swift concert in the rain feels like standing in a storm, yet all you feel is warmth. The rain becomes part of the music, reminding you that beauty shines brightest in the most unexpected moments."

Meanwhile, one distracted fan seemed to believe the star was subtly hinting at her long-awaited track Reputation.

They enthused: “'I think if it rains for more than 6 minutes, we can declare it a rain show!' WHY 6 TAYLOR? REPUTATION TV?"

Another excited fan chimed in: "Taylor just said it's a rain show if it rains for 6 minutes??? what????"