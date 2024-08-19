Prince Harry and Meghan’s recent trip to Colombia has left many scratching their heads.



Despite the younger Prince’s autobiography revealing his past encounters with Colombia’s infamous export, last week’s visit raised eyebrows for entirely different reasons.

Harry, known for his heightened security even in familiar settings like Royal Windsor, ventured into Bogota and Cali with seemingly minimal concern.

Cali, notorious for its association with one of Colombia's most violent drug cartels, added a layer of intrigue to their journey.

Colombia, where seven million people live in extreme poverty, presents a stark contrast to the opulent lives of the royal couple.

The juxtaposition of their extravagant lifestyle—marked by frequent changes in designer attire like Cartier, Oscar de la Renta, and Manolo Blahnik—against the backdrop of severe economic hardship has led to some ironic and uncomfortable reflections.

One can only speculate how the presence of this incredibly wealthy Anglo-American duo, dripping in luxury, might have resonated with the locals struggling to meet basic needs.

Could it be an environmental initiative? the couple is often vocal about the environmental impact of jet travel, yet their own arrival in Bogota by private jet raises questions about the trip’s ecological credentials.

The tour has been described as "quasi-royal" by some media outlets—a term that many find vague and lacking in substance.