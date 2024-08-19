Late star Alain Delon honoured by French President Emmanuel Macron

Alain Delon's death was mourned by several fans and industry fellows on X

The iconic French actor Alain Delon passed away on Sunday, August 18, at the age of 88.

Following the death of The Leopard star, French President Emmanuel Macron led a wave of tributes on X, formerly Twitter.

"Mr. Klein or Rocco, the Leopard or the Samurai—Alain Delon played legendary roles and made the world dream. His unforgettable face shook up our lives," he wrote in his tribute.

"Melancholic, popular, secretive, he was more than a star: a French monument," the president raved.

France’s Culture Minister, Rachida Dati, also paid her respects on social media.

"We believed he was immortal. His talent, charisma, and aura made him destined for Hollywood at a young age, but he chose France," she added.

French writer and film director Philippe Labro also bid farewell to his dear friend.

"A wonderful collection of films, an incredible and fascinating personality," Labro lauded the legendary French actor. "He was the ultimate star. The Samurai."

Additionally, Delon’s children confirmed his death in a statement to AFP on Sunday.

"He passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and family," they stated



Delon will be remembered for his performance in The Leopard, His Brothers, Purple Noon, The Eclipse, Mr. Klein, Le Samouraï and The Red Circle.