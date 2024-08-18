Selena Gomez sparks engagement buzz at LAX with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s engagement rumors heat up.

Selena Gomez caused a flurry of engagement speculation this weekend as she touched down at LAX Airport.

The 32-year-old pop sensation, who was spotted with Benny Blanco, had fans buzzing after sharing a mysterious mirror selfie on Instagram last week.

In the photo, Gomez’s left hand was prominently visible but intriguingly covered by a heart emoji on her ring finger, sparking rumors of a hidden diamond.

This Saturday, as she prepared for her flight, she appeared effortlessly chic and relaxed, but her left hand remained concealed beneath the sleeve of her hoodie.

The strategic hiding only fueled the ongoing chatter about her relationship status. While the singer has yet to comment on the swirling rumors, her discreet behavior has left fans eagerly awaiting more details.

The bathroom snap also featured Benny Blanco, the successful music producer, casually strolling behind her in an undershirt and trousers.



The engagement rumors were further fueled by a tip from the popular gossip page

DeuxMoi, which claimed Gomez had gotten engaged earlier that month at a beach house gathering with friends.